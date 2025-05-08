In 1948, his father and uncles founded Bombay Oil Industries Limited, and by 1975, the family had entered the consumer products market.

Founder and chairman of Marico Limited Harsh Mariwala is known for transforming a modest family-run business into one of India’s leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. He comes from a family of entrepreneurs who migrated from Kutch to Mumbai in 1862. His grandfather Vallabhdas Vasanji established a reputation in the pepper trade, earning the family the nickname "Mariwala" (from "mari," meaning pepper in Gujarati). In 1948, his father and uncles founded Bombay Oil Industries Limited, and by 1975, the family had entered the consumer products market.

Harsh Mariwala started his career at this family business in 1971 with the sole focus on the spice trade. However, he soon recognised nthe potential for growth in branded consumer goods. In 1990, he launched Marico Limited, introducing Parachute coconut oil, which became an Indian households staple. Marico then expanded into hair care, skincare, wellness and health foods, building a diverse portfolio that includes brands like Saffola, Set Wet, Livon, Hair & Care, Nihar, Mediker and Revive.

Mariwala took Marico public with an initial public offering (IPO) in 1996. Marico has a strong presence in Asia and Africa and operates in 25 countries.

Apart from Marico, Harsh Mariwala has founded several other ventures, including Kaya Limited, a chain of skin care clinics, as well as the Ascent Foundation, a peer-learning platform for entrepreneurs. He has also established the Marico Innovation Foundation, Mariwala Health Initiative and Sharp Ventures.

Harsh Realities, Mariwala's autobiography chronicling his business career, was published in 2021. As of May 8, 2025, Harsh Mariwala's net worth is Rs 34,850 crore, according to Forbes.