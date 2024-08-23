Meet Harindarpal Singh Banga, who is set to earn Rs 809 crore by selling just 1.4% stake in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Auto Pickup - Name of trust 20 years as leading lubricants manufacturers

FlowForce Max Review- Is It Safe And Effective For Prostate Health?

Top 5 most trusted astrologers in India 2024

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Renu Raj goes viral, check her marks..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
FlowForce Max Review- Is It Safe And Effective For Prostate Health?

FlowForce Max Review- Is It Safe And Effective For Prostate Health?

Top 5 most trusted astrologers in India 2024

Top 5 most trusted astrologers in India 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

8 heavy birds that can fly

8 heavy birds that can fly

8 animals that love eating cobras

8 animals that love eating cobras

Indian places where humans are banned due to...

Indian places where humans are banned due to...

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Harindarpal Singh Banga, who is set to earn Rs 809 crore by selling just 1.4% stake in...

His decision to sell comes amid a notable rally in Nykaa's stock, which has seen a remarkable 15.08% increase over the past week

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

Meet Harindarpal Singh Banga, who is set to earn Rs 809 crore by selling just 1.4% stake in...
Harindarpal Singh Banga
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Harindarpal Singh Banga, a prominent early investor in Nykaa, is set to sell a significant stake in the fashion giant. On August 23, Banga, alongside his wife Indra, will offload 1.4% of their shares in Nykaa, amounting to an impressive Rs 809 crore. The sale will occur through block deals, with 4.09 crore shares being offered at a floor price of Rs 198 each—a 5.9% discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 210.

The timing of this decision has raised eyebrows. Despite Nykaa's stock soaring 56% this year, significantly outperforming the benchmark Sensex's 24% rise, Banga’s move signals a strategic shift. As of Friday, the company's shares have already surged 7.20% to Rs 225.58, reflecting positive market reception to the news.

Harindarpal Singh Banga, who originally held a 6.4% stake in Nykaa, founded The Caravel Group, a global conglomerate involved in resources trading and maritime services. His decision to sell comes amid a notable rally in Nykaa's stock, which has seen a remarkable 15.08% increase over the past week.

The market’s reaction has been swift, with Nykaa shares trading higher in the last session of the week. This development not only highlights Banga’s strategic financial manoeuvre but also raises questions about his future plans and Nykaa’s market trajectory.

The upcoming sale is poised to impact Nykaa’s stock dynamics, and investors are keenly watching for further developments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug, handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug, handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Focusing on cloud cybersecurity and compliance with security expert Pranith Shetty

Focusing on cloud cybersecurity and compliance with security expert Pranith Shetty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement