Nirmal Kumar Minda's company, formerly known as Minda Industries, was founded by his late father in 1958.

Every success story starts with a dream; however, the same cannot be said about Uno Minda Group’s chairman and Managing director, Nirmal Kumar Minda. His entrepreneurial journey began in 1974 when he joined his family business after his father’s demise. His family business initially focused on manufacturing electric parts for motorcycles. With hard work and dedication, Nirmal Kumar Minda transformed his fate and turned his small garage into a multi-crore empire.

The visionary businessman Nirmal Kumar Minda steered his family business towards growth with his strategic decisions, marketing skills and vision. The introduction of alloy wheels significantly contributed to the expansion of Uno Minda. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, Uno Minda grew exponentially with 73 factories currently operating across the world. It turned into a global powerhouse with the supply of a wide range of automotive parts including Switching Systems, Lighting systems, Acoustic systems, Seating systems, Alloy wheels, Sensor systems, and Battery systems.

Nirmal Kumar Minda’s strategic ventures and partnerships have led the company’s success to heights. The Uno Minda Group is now a multi-billion-dollar company, valued at Rs 66,904 crores. Nirmal’s wealth has grown tremendously over a year. Reportedly, his net worth shot up by a staggering 68 per cent, making him the richest person in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR. His total wealth is reportedly Rs 30, 800 crore in 2024. The businessman has also earned accolades for his contribution to the industry. He was honoured with the Gold Award for Quality from India Yamaha Motors and the Haryana Ratna Award. Besides business achievements, he has also earned respect in society with his philanthropic initiatives.

Talking about his family life, Nirmal is married to Suman Minda, who supports his initiatives in philanthropy. The couple has a daughter, Paridhi Minda, who is also involved in business and the family’s commitment to uplift society.