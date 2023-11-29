Meet Gurleen Chawla, law graduate who grows strawberry on barren land, now earns...

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Today, more and more people are opting to venture into various businesses. Finding a job is no longer the only route to earning a living. Over a brief period of time, we have actually witnessed entrepreneurship becoming a reliable source of income. 

One such example is Gurleen Chawla. A resident of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Chawla started her business by growing strawberries on barren land. She now earns lakhs. 

Chawla graduated from the Indian Law Society's Law College, Pune. After completing her studies, Gurleen wanted to do something big. It was around this time that Gurleen thought of growing Strawberries. She kickstarted her start-up and started growing strawberries in the parched region. 

How it began

As the coronavirus hit the world triggering a worldwide lockdown, Gurleen was forced to come back to Jhansi. She initially started growing strawberries in her house. When they observed that the results were good, Gurleen started growing strawberries at her father's farmhouse which occupies around 1.5 acres of land. 

Gurleen revealed that she learned strawberry farming through online platforms and worked hard to make this work. Her father also supported her in this journey. She even made a website called the Jhansi Organics. People can buy her strawberries online directly from the website. 

According to reports, Gurleen sells around 70 kgs of strawberries every day which is worth around Rs 30,000. Her initiative has even been appreciated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi himself on his radio show, 'Maan Ki Baat'. 

