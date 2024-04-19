Twitter
Business

Meet granddaughter of billionaire with Rs 25040 crore net worth, she is married to superstar, works as...

She studied at Harvard University where she learnt skills to run businesses.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is a well-known name in the business and philanthropist world. She is a third-generation entrepreneur from the Apollo Hospitals family in India. The 34-year-old is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals, whose market cap is Rs 88718 crore as of April 19. Reddy has a real-time net worth of Rs 25040 crore as per Forbes. 

She is the wife of Telugu star Ram Charan. Upasana has been married to Ram for over a decade (2012). The couple are known to be young inspirational influencers in South India. The duo have a daughter named Klin Kaara.  

Upasana did her masters in MBA from Regent's University London. She also studied at Harvard University where she learnt skills to run businesses. Upasana is the founder of URLife, a holistic wellness platform, and vice chairman of CSR Apollo Hospitals Group. She is also the Managing Director of FHPL (Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited). Upasana is also passionate about the environment and has expanded the Apollo Foundation's mandate to include the rehabilitation of tribal people. Her mother Shobhana is the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

The entrepreneur believes that technology should be used as a robust tool to heal the world. Upasana has been working to improve health care and wellness space in India. She is also a member of the YPO Hyderabad chapter and CII Telangana.

