Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc., was born in Tamil Nadu, India. He completed his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Chennai and earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. Pichai then pursued further studies at Stanford University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sundar Pichai has a deep passion for cricket, both as a player and a fan. During his childhood, he dreamed of becoming a cricketer and even captained his school’s cricket team in Chennai, leading them to several tournament victories. He admires legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar but is not a huge fan of the T20 format.

Pichai has been with Google since 2004 and rose to the role of CEO in 2015. His annual salary is estimated to be Rs 16,63,99,058, translating to a monthly income of Rs 1,38,66,588. His weekly earnings are Rs 31,99,981, and he makes around Rs 6,39,996 per day. In 2023, it was revealed that Pichai’s total compensation for the year 2022 amounted to USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore), meaning he earned about Rs 5 crore per day.

Sundar Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai, who hails from Kota, Rajasthan. The couple met while studying at IIT Kharagpur, where Anjali was completing her degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduating, Anjali was hired by Accenture, where she worked for three years before moving to Intuit. Currently, she holds the position of Business Operations Manager at Intuit. Anjali has been a key supporter throughout Sundar's journey to becoming one of the most prominent figures in the tech world.