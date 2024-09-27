Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

Meet man, who spent over 50 years in jail for murder he never committed, is now set to be...

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible from..., here's how you can watch it

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Know features, how these will help India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

Meet man, who spent over 50 years in jail for murder he never committed, is now set to be...

Meet man, who spent over 50 years in jail for murder he never committed, is now set to be...

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible from..., here's how you can watch it

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible from..., here's how you can watch it

What is the best time to study?

What is the best time to study?

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

Pakistani actor Darpan, whose brother Santosh was a superstar, reigned the romantic age

Pakistani actor Darpan, whose brother Santosh was a superstar, reigned the romantic age

Virat Kohli needs only 35 runs to break star India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's world record of...

Virat Kohli needs only 35 runs to break star India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's world record of...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

During his childhood, he dreamed of becoming a cricketer and even captained his school’s cricket team in Chennai, leading them to several tournament victories.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Millions of young people worldwide aspire to work at Google, known for its excellent work culture, providing a stress-free environment for employees to thrive. The company’s offices are renowned for their innovative design and top-tier infrastructure, often described as "out of this world."

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc., was born in Tamil Nadu, India. He completed his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Chennai and earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. Pichai then pursued further studies at Stanford University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sundar Pichai has a deep passion for cricket, both as a player and a fan. During his childhood, he dreamed of becoming a cricketer and even captained his school’s cricket team in Chennai, leading them to several tournament victories. He admires legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar but is not a huge fan of the T20 format.

Pichai has been with Google since 2004 and rose to the role of CEO in 2015. His annual salary is estimated to be Rs 16,63,99,058, translating to a monthly income of Rs 1,38,66,588. His weekly earnings are Rs 31,99,981, and he makes around Rs 6,39,996 per day. In 2023, it was revealed that Pichai’s total compensation for the year 2022 amounted to USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore), meaning he earned about Rs 5 crore per day.

Sundar Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai, who hails from Kota, Rajasthan. The couple met while studying at IIT Kharagpur, where Anjali was completing her degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduating, Anjali was hired by Accenture, where she worked for three years before moving to Intuit. Currently, she holds the position of Business Operations Manager at Intuit. Anjali has been a key supporter throughout Sundar's journey to becoming one of the most prominent figures in the tech world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Confluence of Innovation, Data, and Technology: Perceptions from Stakeholders

The Confluence of Innovation, Data, and Technology: Perceptions from Stakeholders

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

Meet man, an Indian who wanted to become cricketer, now earns Rs 5 crore daily, is married to...

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

Ahead of Reliance Disney merger, Mukesh Ambani makes new move, Nita Ambani, son Akash are now...

Ahead of Reliance Disney merger, Mukesh Ambani makes new move, Nita Ambani, son Akash are now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement