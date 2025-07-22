Meet Gita Gopinath, Indian-origin IMF’s first woman economist, studied at Delhi’s LSR, did PhD from Princeton University, quits job to join...

She moved to Delhi to pursue a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) and earned a master’s degree from Delhi School of Economics (DSE) in 1994.

International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has announced that she will return to academics and rejoin Harvard University as a professor in the Economics Department. The Harvard Gazette revealed that Gopinath will be joining the Harvard faculty this fall, following her return from a long-term public service leave of absence. "I now return to my roots in academia," said Gopinath in a post on X. "I look forward to continuing to push the research frontier in international finance and macroeconomics to address global challenges, and to training the next generation of economists," she wrote.

Who is Gita Gopinath?

Hailing from a Malayali family from Kerala, Gita Gopinath was born on December 8, 1971, in Kolkata and raised in Mysore, Karnataka. She completed her schooling at Nirmala Convent School. She moved to Delhi to pursue a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) and earned a master’s degree from Delhi School of Economics (DSE) in 1994. She then made her way to the United States to widen her academic pursuits. She earned M.A. in Economics from the University of Washington and then a Ph.D. from Princeton University under some of the most influential economists, including Ben Bernanke, Kenneth Rogoff, and Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, among others.

Gita kicked off her first academic career as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2001, before moving to Harvard University, where she became the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics. She also served as co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics program at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a co-editor at the American Economic Review, and a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. For a brief time, she was the honorary economic adviser to the Chief Minister of Kerala

In 2018, Gita Gopinath was appointed as the IMF's chief economist, the first woman and second Indian after Raghuram Rajan to hold a top post. She was later promoted to the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director. Her journey from Delhi University to the IMF is an inspiring blueprint for Indian students.

Gita Gopinath rejoins Harvard

Gita first arrived on Harvard Campus as a visiting professor in 2005. Beginning September 1, she will assume the newly created position of Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard, with a new slate of course offerings available next spring. Gopinath served first as Chief Economist from 2019 to 2022 and subsequently as First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) from January 2022 until her resignation in August 2025. David M. Cutler, dean of social science and Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics, said that, "Gita's academic work has fundamentally shaped our understanding of exchange rates, international capital flows, and the global financial architecture."

Cutler further added, "Having her back strengthens our standing as a top university for international macroeconomics. She is also an exceptional teacher and intellectual partner. We can't wait to welcome her home." According to The Harvard Gazette, Gita Gopinath, as chief economist, directed the IMF's research department and was responsible for its "World Economic Outlook" publication, which helps guide economic policy decisions across countries. She also co-authored a pandemic plan that hastened global cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine access and spearheaded an "Integrated Policy Framework" that now underpins the IMF's policy advice to countries on their response to international capital flows.