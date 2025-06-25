At the age of 11, Awasthi's family relocated to Florida, where her interests further developed. She became deeply involved in competitive mathematics and computer science, enhancing the skills that would later lead to the creation of her own startup.

If you have potentials, skills and determination than age is just a number as people at any age can follow their passion. At the age of 16, this Indian-American girl founded a tech company with a net worth of approximately Rs 100 crores today. While most kids are trying to figure out their life's path, Pranjali Awasthi has already made a name for herself in the startup world. Her success story is inspiring young people globally, proving that innovation has no age limit.

Who is Pranjali Awasthi?

Pranjali Awasthi's introduction to coding began at an unusually young age, setting her apart from her peers. While many children were exploring hobbies and games, Awasthi was already immersed in the world of programming. Born in India and partly raised in the United States, her early entry into the tech world was distinctive.

How Pranjali developed interest in coding?

Awasthi's interest in technology was nurtured by her computer engineer father and her natural curiosity for the digital realm. She started learning programming languages at home at the age of seven. For her, coding was not a chore but a form of recreation.

At the age of 11, Awasthi's family relocated to Florida, where her interests further developed. She became deeply involved in competitive mathematics and computer science, enhancing the skills that would later lead to the creation of her own startup.

About Pranjali's Rs 100 crore company

Pranjali is the founder and CEO of Delv.AI at the age of 16. Delv.AI is an artificial intelligence company that helps researchers efficiently extract and summarize academic content. The company, established in 2022, has already gained significant attention. It is valued at approximately Rs 100 crore (about USD 12 million), a remarkable achievement for a high school student. Speaking at Miami Tech Week, Pranjali shared that she kick-started her company with an initial investment of USD 450,000 (Rs 3.7 crore).

What distinguishes Pranjali is not just her age, but also her clear vision and her ability to transform her early tech experience into tools that can revolutionise how people interact with information.

Her startup was created to solve a real-world problem: the difficulty and time-consuming nature of researchers navigating complex academic literature.

Pranjali's solution is an AI-driven platform designed to accelerate the process by producing clear and precise summaries.

Her idea garnered attention from the startup community, leading to her participation in an accelerator program in Miami. There, she received mentorship, resources, and support to advance her vision.

What Pranjali is doing now?

Recently, Pranjali turned 18 years old and is now studying computer science at Georgia Institute of Technology in the US. She is also working on a new project Dash, which she calls 'ChatGPT with hands'.

According to her, this is an AI assistant that not only talks but can also work for you. Recently, Dash has achieved the top position on Product Hunt, and its Discord server has also been launched.

Pranjali's story is gaining global recognition, and, importantly, it showcases to youngsters that age is not a barrier to making an impact. Passion, combined with persistence, can lead from a bedroom computer to the position of founder of a multimillion-dollar company.