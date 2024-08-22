Twitter
Business

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Pranjali, a prodigy in field of artificial intelligence, established her AI startup, Delv.AI in 2022. At just 16 years old, her innovative ideas and unwavering dedication fuelled her startup to staggering heights, with a current valuation over Rs 100 crore.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:41 PM IST

At 16, when normal kids are just deciding on what streams or subjects to choose in class 11th, one prodigy girl had already founded a multi-crore company. We are talking about the inspiring success story of Pranjali Awasthi who proved that age is no barrier to achieving success in life. 

Pranjali, a prodigy in field of artificial intelligence, established her AI startup, Delv.AI in 2022. At just 16 years old, her innovative ideas and unwavering dedication fuelled her startup to staggering heights, with a current valuation over Rs 100 crore. 

Pranjali is a US-based teenager who shifted from India to Florida when she was 11 years old. Once she shifted to the United States, it exposed her to new opportunities.

After two years of pursuing computer science and mathematics, Awasthi at age of 13did an internship at the research labs of Florida International University. It was during this period that the idea for Delv.AI germinated in her mind,

Also, Pranjali worked on machine learning projects. Her work included enormous research on data and from there she realised that AI could be the key to solving various problems.

Delv.AI utilizes the power of AI in improving data extraction and eliminating data silos. Its objective is to help researchers in accessing accurate information amid the rise of online content.

Last year, Pranjali's startup had received a funding of Rs 3.7 crore. Currently, the company has a team of up to 10 employees and is worth over Rs 100 crore.

 
