Meet Gia 'Goyal', wife of Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal, who has net worth of Rs 142850150000, she works as...

Meet Gia 'Goyal', wife of Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s wife, Grecia Munoz, recently made a change to her Instagram bio, adopting her husband's last name. The Mexican entrepreneur now goes by "Gia Goyal" on the platform.

Earlier today, Gia shared a series of Instagram photos, giving a glimpse into her “new life.” Among the images was a lighthearted moment with her husband, Deepinder Goyal, as the two laughed over a piece of cake. The photo collection also featured Gia in traditional Indian attire, posing with a dog, playing Holi, and enjoying a sunny selfie.

Gia and Deepinder Goyal had a private wedding earlier this year, with news of their marriage only surfacing in March after their honeymoon in France. The couple made their first public appearance together after the wedding at the NDTV Indian of the Year awards.

Originally from Mexico, Gia first gained recognition as a model before shifting her focus to her luxury consumer products startup. Her impact in the fashion world was acknowledged with the Metropolitan Fashion Week award in the U.S. in 2022. Beyond her modeling career, she has also dabbled in hosting TV shows, as mentioned in her Instagram bio.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Gia is committed to philanthropy, actively supporting various charitable causes. Both Gia and Deepinder Goyal are advocates for education, women’s empowerment, and child welfare initiatives.