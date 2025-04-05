His story is a true example of determination, smart thinking, and rising against the odds.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is known for its luxury. Renting just a one-bedroom apartment here costs between 150,000 to 180,000 Dirhams (over Rs 42 lakh) per year, making it one of the most expensive places to live.

But while many dream of owning even one apartment in the Burj Khalifa, an Indian-origin businessman, George V Nereamparambil, owns 22 of them. Dubbed the "King of Burj Khalifa" by the media, George is now the largest private property owner in the iconic building.

George was born in Kerala in a middle-class family. At the age of 11, he started working with his father to support the family. Even as a child, George showed a talent for business—he began making money by extracting gum from leftover cotton seeds and selling it.

In 1976, George moved to Sharjah in search of better opportunities. There, he saw the huge need for air conditioning in the hot climate and started his own company. Over time, this small idea turned into the GEO Group of Companies, a successful business in the Middle East.

Interestingly, George’s journey with Burj Khalifa began with a challenge from a relative who told him he would never even step inside the building. George took it seriously. He first rented an apartment there and eventually went on to buy 22 luxury flats.

Today, George’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 4,800 crore. His apartments inside the Burj Khalifa are known for their gold-plated walls, ceilings, and floors. His story is a true example of determination, smart thinking, and rising against the odds.