The rise of leather industry over a period of six-decades is dedicated to one remarkable person- Padmashri awardee Prof. Yelavarthy Nayudamma. Nayudamma applied his vision to the leather industry, developing technologies to eliminate the stench and make tanning a respectable profession.

According to recent research, the leather industry is worth USD 6.8 Billion in 2025 and is set to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2031.

India leads in many industries including leather industry which has dominated clothing and footwear industry. However, this domination in the leather industry did not come overnight for India. Till as late as 1960s India only used to export raw hides to other nations and was an expert of semi-processed leathers.

Who is Yelavarthy Nayudamma?

Soon after Independence, the leather industry in India was small-scale which employed less than 25,000 people. According to recent research, the leather industry is worth USD 6.8 Billion in 2025 and is set to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2031. It has depicted adaptability in the times of global uncertainties and is projected for a massive growth rate.

The rise of leather industry over a period of six-decades is dedicated to one remarkable person- Padmashri awardee Prof. Yelavarthy Nayudamma.

Yelavarthy Nayudamma was born in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district in 1922 in Yelavarru village. He was a notable figure and an influential personality in his time, from holding the post of the chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology in Developing Countries (COSTED) to becoming the secretary in the Department of Space in the government. Besides these, he is most notably known for his major work in developing the leather industry in India.

Yelavarthy Nayudamma education

Nayudamma did his bachelor's in industrial chemistry from Banaras Hindu University. He then worked with the Institute of Leather Technology, Madras from 1943–45. After seeing his work, the government of Madras sent him for advanced training in leather technology in the UK (1946–47) and the US (1947–51).

Under the mentorship of prominent leather technologist Edwin R Theis, who taught in Lehigh University in the US. Completing his thesis, Nayudamma joined the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) in 1951. After working there for few years in CLRI, he was quickly promoted to the position of Director in 1958 and was the director until 1971. In the meantime, Prof Nayudamma took the institution to greater heights that gained appreciation worldwide.

Yelavarthy Nayudamma’s contributions to leather industry

During the Independence era, the leather market struggled to organize due to cultural stigma surrounding the occupation, which was seen as unpleasant and exploitative. Nayudamma applied his "science for people" vision to the leather industry, developing technologies to eliminate the stench and make tanning a respectable profession. He also focused on enhancing the skills of those in the industry through CLRI.

Nayudamma made three significant contributions to the leather industry:

1. Developing a tanning mechanism that preserved raw hide and produced durable leather.

2. Researching the 'shrinkage phenomenon' to maintain leather's dimensional stability, benefiting traders and users economically.

3. Creating combination tanning techniques for waterproof sole leather, leading to commercially valuable products.