Meet genius, who left Google to start his own business, now rehired by tech giant for Rs 22604 crore, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

8 hybrid animals created by humans

8 hybrid animals created by humans

10 breathtaking pics of galaxies captured by NASA

10 breathtaking pics of galaxies captured by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet genius, who left Google to start his own business, now rehired by tech giant for Rs 22604 crore, he is...

The 48-year-old software engineer joined Google in 2000 but left in 2021 after the tech giant declined his request to release a chatbot he had developed

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Meet genius, who left Google to start his own business, now rehired by tech giant for Rs 22604 crore, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google has reportedly paid $2.7 billion to bring back artificial intelligence expert Noam Shazeer, who had left the company to start his own business. According to The Wall Street Journal report, Shazeer, a 48-year-old software engineer, joined Google in 2000 but left in 2021 after the tech giant declined his request to release a chatbot he developed with colleague Daniel De Freitas.

Shazeer and De Freitas went on to create Character.AI, a Silicon Valley startup that gained rapid success, reaching a $1 billion valuation last year. 

Recently, Google announced that both Shazeer and De Freitas would rejoin the company through its AI division, DeepMind. As part of the deal, Google paid $2.7 billion to licence Character.AI’s technology and secure Shazeer’s return to the team, according to the report.

The licensing agreement gives Google instant access to Character.AI’s intellectual property, avoiding delays from regulatory approvals. The move is seen by Google employees as a significant factor in the company’s acquisition of Character.AI, driven largely by Shazeer’s expertise.

Shazeer’s skills in AI have long been recognised within Google. 

In 2017, Shazeer created Meena, a chatbot designed to hold human-like conversations on a variety of topics. At the time, he predicted that Meena could eventually replace Google’s search engine. However, Google’s leadership decided not to release Meena, citing concerns about safety and fairness.

Now back at Google, Noam Shazeer will lead the company’s development of the next version of Gemini, a cutting-edge AI model intended to compete with platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet genius, who left Google to start his own business, now rehired by tech giant for Rs 22604 crore, he is...

Meet genius, who left Google to start his own business, now rehired by tech giant for Rs 22604 crore, he is...

Meet man, BTech dropout who used to earn Rs 9000 per month, now owns business worth Rs 150000000 just by selling...

Meet man, BTech dropout who used to earn Rs 9000 per month, now owns business worth Rs 150000000 just by selling...

Before Independence, India once had Rs 10000 notes, was discontinued due to...

Before Independence, India once had Rs 10000 notes, was discontinued due to...

'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement