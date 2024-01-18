Headlines

Business

Business

Meet genius brothers who became India’s youngest CEOs and app developers at ages of 10 and 12; now working for…

At the tender ages of 10 and 12, Shravan and Sanjay built their company GoDimensions in 2011 from their home in Chennai. Sanjay held the position of the CEO while Shravan served as the President.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Edited by

Kids are normally concerned about marks and making friends in school. But, there are some rare kids who became India’s youngest co-founders and CEOs of a company while studying in classes 6 and 8. 

We are talking about two prodigy brothers - Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran who became the youngest app developers and got featured in the 30 under 30 list. 

At the tender ages of 10 and 12, Shravan and Sanjay built their company GoDimensions in 2011 from their home in Chennai. Sanjay held the position of the CEO while Shravan served as the President. In just a few years, the brothers made seven mobile apps that became famous in over 50 countries and was used by thousands of users. 

Their immense passion for programming in childhood was implanted by their father Kumaran Surendran. They acquired knowledge from him and began working on computers from early days, and started making PPTs by age four. 

The first app built by Kumaran brothers was Catch Me Cop, a gaming app inspired by the most-loved childhood game in India ‘chor-police’. Other apps designed by them include a child education app -Alphabet Board and Colour Palette, an emergency service ap- Emergency Booth, the Prayer App and a gaming app - Superhero and Car Racing. They have also created 150 test apps.

Thereafter, the two genius brothers secured their computer science degrees from Texas A&M University in the US. Shravan now works as a Software Developer for Salesforce in San Francisco, while Sanjay is a Software Engineer intern at Microsoft, as per their LinkedIn profiles.

 
