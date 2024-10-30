Dr. Malay Mahadevia, a former dental surgeon and childhood friend of Gautam Adani, is regarded as a key figure in the Adani Group.

Gautam Adani is a prominent Indian industrialist and ranks among the wealthiest individuals in the world. He is the chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate known for its diverse interests spanning ports, airports, power generation, transmission, and renewable energy. Dr. Malay Mahadevia, a former dental surgeon and childhood friend of Gautam Adani, is regarded as a key figure in the Adani Group.

He serves as the Whole-Time Director of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) and the CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). Dr. Malay Mahadevia, who is known as Adani’s right hand joined the Adani Group in 1992 and worked on developing Mundra Port from conceptualization to commissioning.

He has played a crucial role in the group's success. Under his leadership, APSEZ achieved a remarkable revenue of Rs 20,852 crore in the 2023 financial year. Furthermore, the collective earnings from Adani Enterprises and AAHL totaled Rs 1.38 lakh crore, highlighting Mahadevia’s significant influence on the group.

Speaking about his educational background, Mahadevia earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Dental Surgery from the University of Bombay. Mahadevia subsequently earned a Ph.D. in Coastal Ecology from Gujarat University.

Prior to joining the Adani Group, he served as an Assistant Professor at the Government Dental College in Ahmedabad.

Currently, Karan Adani, the son of Gautam Adani, is the Managing Director of APSEZ, while Mahadevia remains essential to the group’s strategic development and operations.

Moreover, Dr. Mahadevia received the 'Outstanding Manager of the Year' award from the Ahmedabad Management Association in 2002.

