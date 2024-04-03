Business

Meet Gautam Adani's lesser-known brother, one of the richest in the world, left India, his net worth is...

Gautam Adani's Dubai-based elder brother Vinod Adani is the owner of ACC and Ambuja Cements. Vinod Adani is currently the 84th richest person in the world with a net worth of USD 24.2 billion (Rs 2,01,912 crore), according to Forbes. The Adani Group became India's second-largest cement producer in 2022, after Swiss firm Holcim's Indian assets were acquired for $10.5 billion through Vinod's investment firms. He started his career in 1976 in Mumbai. From power looms, he opened an office in Singapore to invest in commodities in the international market. He first moved to Singapore for trading and then settled in Dubai in 1994, however, he is a citizen of Cyprus in 2016. In 2023, Hindenburg Research, a United States-based investment firm, accused Vinod Adani of being the primary negotiator for the Adani Group in securing funds from the international market. The report made allegations against the conglomerate led by Gautam Adani, stating that it was engaged in accounting fraud, misuse of tax havens, and money laundering. According to Hindenburg Research, Vinod Adani allegedly established and overseeing a complex network of offshore shell companies designed for stock parking, manipulating markets, and laundering money. This network purportedly aimed to assist the group's companies in maintaining the appearance of financial stability.

