Paridhi Adani, wife of Karan Adani and daughter-in-law of Gautam Adani, is a successful lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, leading its Gujarat office.

Gautam Adani, one of India's biggest business tycoons, prefers to keep his personal life private. However, people are always curious about his family and lifestyle. He is married to Priti Adani, and they have two sons, Karan Adani and Jeet Adani. In this article, we will talk about Paridhi Adani, the wife of Karan Adani, who is a well-established lawyer with an impressive career.

Paridhi Adani’s Family and Early Life

Paridhi Adani (née Shroff) married Karan Adani in 2013. Karan is the elder son of Gautam Adani and serves as the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited. Their wedding was a grand affair attended by top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anil Agrawal, and Anand Mahindra.

In 2016, Paridhi and Karan welcomed their daughter, Anuradha. The couple lives in Ahmedabad with their family.

Born in June 1989, Paridhi comes from a family of renowned lawyers. She is the daughter of Cyril Shroff, the Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Vandana Shroff, who is also a lawyer. Following her family's legacy, Paridhi has made a name for herself in the legal field.

Paridhi Adani’s Education

Paridhi pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Mumbai. She then completed her Bachelor of Laws at the Government Law College in Mumbai.

In 2013, she further enhanced her education by attending the prestigious French business school INSEAD in Fontainebleau. Additionally, she studied at the Institut Villa Pierrefeu, a well-known finishing school in Montreux, Switzerland.

Paridhi Adani’s Career

Paridhi is a partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, one of India’s leading law firms, and heads its Gujarat office. She specializes in corporate law and works closely with clients in the infrastructure sector, including logistics, urban infrastructure, and renewable energy.

She has handled several cases related to joint ventures, partnerships in different industries, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions, including public M&A transactions. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also advises businesses on adapting to digital platforms, cloud-based solutions, and compliance with new technology regulations.

Paridhi Adani’s Assets and Net Worth

According to The Economic Times, Paridhi and her father, Cyril Shroff, purchased a sea-view flat in Mumbai’s Worli area for approximately USD 4.5 million in 2020.

While Paridhi’s net worth is not publicly available, her father-in-law, Gautam Adani, has an estimated net worth of USD 50.7 billion, as reported by Forbes.

Paridhi Adani has built a successful career while being part of one of India’s most influential business families.