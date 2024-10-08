Twitter
Meet Gautam Adani's bahu Paridhi Adani, know about her career, family

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa in 2013, attended by notable figures such as Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paridhi and Karan reside in Ahmedabad, where they are actively involved in their respective professional fields.

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Meet Gautam Adani's bahu Paridhi Adani, know about her career, family
Paridhi Adani is the daughter-in-law of Gautam Adani, one of India's most successful businessmen and the richest man in Asia. She is married to Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports, and they have a daughter named Anuradha. Paridhi's father, Cyril Shroff, is a prominent corporate lawyer and the managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa in 2013, attended by notable figures such as Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paridhi and Karan reside in Ahmedabad, where they are actively involved in their respective professional fields.

Professionally, Paridhi heads the Gujarat office of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, where she specialises in advising clients in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics and urban infrastructure. Her expertise includes navigating mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance. She is crucial in assisting Indian and international clients with regulatory compliance and workforce management.

In addition to her legal career, Paridhi is passionate about diversity in the workplace and advocates for mental wellness and sustainability. An animal lover, she integrates these values into her professional life.
Paridhi's impressive background and commitment to her career reflect her ambition to carve out her own identity while being part of one of India's most influential families.

