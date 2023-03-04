Search icon
Meet Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini's friend whose YouTube channel is now Rs 25,000-crore company

Gaurav Munjal was an engineering student in Mumbai. In 2010, he uploaded a YouTube video on how to make computer graphics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Gaurav Munjal is a serial investor. He is also the CEO of Unacademy.

Unacademy is one of the biggest ed-tech companies in the world. The company's net worth in 2022 was 3.4 billion dollars which is equal to around Rs 25,000 crore. This business empire has its roots in a YouTube channel that Gaurav Munjal set up. Munjal is currently the CEO of the company. He gets a lot of support from Dr Roman Saini, a doctor and an ex-IAS officer. Here's how they did it. 

Munjal was an engineering student in Mumbai. In 2010, he uploaded a YouTube video on how to make computer graphics. He later named the channel Unacademy. He shared these videos among friends. They gave positive responses to his endeavour. He kept making these videos even after he graduated and joined as a software engineer at Directi. His first commercial success was a company called Flat which he sold a year after its inception. He had by now learnt the nitty-gritties of how to build a company.

Munjal was later joined by Roman Saini who started giving tutorials on how to crack the UPSC exam. Saini is a doctor. He later cracked IAS but quit his job in 2015. They built a company called Sorting Hat Technologies, the parent company of Unacademy. They were joined by the third co-founder, Hemesh Singh.

They kept building the ed-tech platform brick by brick, securing massive investments and building the net worth of the company. Now they have thousands of educators who record videos on Unacademy's YouTube channel and mobile application, tutoring millions of people on various subjects. They also have premium services and content.

The company is flush with cash. They have among their investors Sequoia Capital India, Nexus Venture Partners, SAIF Partners and Blume Ventures.

Munjal is a serial investor. He has invested in 37 companies. He is also the founder of Flatchat.

In 2022, Munjal's salary was Rs 1.58 crore as the CEO of Unacademy. Saini's salary was Rs 88 lakhs and Singh's salary was Rs 1.19 crore. 

Saini also had an interesting story. He cracked AIIMS admission exam at the age of 18. At the age of 22, he passed UPSC. He was posted as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh. But his calling was business. He left IAS in 2015 and founded Unacademy. 

Their platform has 50 million users.

