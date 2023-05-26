Meet Gaurav Kushwaha, founder of Rs 3387 crore firm, how Ratan Tata's advice changed IIT Delhi alumnus's life

Last year, Gaurav Kushwaha's company raised Rs 230 crore at a valuation of 410 million dollars. Ratan Tata is also an investor in the company. (File)

Gaurav Kushwaha founded BlueStone jewellery in 2022, a year after his first start was acquired by Flipkart in 2011. The Bengaluru-based company has the rare privilege of securing the coveted personal investment of legendary Indian businessman Ratan Tata. He had founded his first website in 2006 when he was just 27. He also worked for Amazon for over four years before becoming an entrepreneur.

When he met Ratan Tata the first time in Mumbai, he was lost for words. He wanted an investment from him. His wife had asked him to get a photo with Tata. He didn't know how to start a conversation with him.

It was Ratan Tata who started the talk with Kushwaha.

He said in an old interview that Ratan Tata's name overwhelms a person but he otherwise has a charming and soft personality.

He said Ratan Tata gave him just one piece of advice. He said Tata told him to concentrate on creating value for customers. He also asked him to always try and build something extraordinary -- product, service and culture. He said if these things are taken care of, customers will trust and connect with the entrepreneur. He said Ratan Tata was interested in the online part of the business.

Last year, Kushwaha's company raised Rs 230 crore at a valuation of 410 million dollars. At present rates, this is Rs 3387 crore in Indian currency.

He said last year in an interview that 90 percent of the customers shortlist products online but finish the purchase at an online store.

The company is aiming for a revenue of Rs 2000 crore next year.

The company's revenue in the financial year 2022 was Rs 476.6 crore.