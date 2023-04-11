Meet Gaurav Choudhary, Technical Guruji, BITS Pilani engineer who owns Rs 20 crore worth of cars, his net worth is...

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Technical Guruji pursued a degree in microelectronics at BITS Pilani's Dubai campus.

Gaurav Choudhary aka Technical Guruji is India's most followed tech YouTuber. He lives in Dubai, UAE. He runs two YouTube channels -- Technical Guruji and Gaurav Choudhary -- with a combined following of 27 million (2.7 crore) followers. With 22.9 million followers, Technical Guruji is one of the biggest tech channels in the world, on YouTube.

Gaurav Choudhary aka Technical Guruji was born in 1991 in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

He not only earns a hefty sum from YouTube, he also runs a business in Dubai.

According to reports, he supplies security equipment to Dubai Police and other organisations. He is reportedly a Dubai Police certified security systems engineer.

He started his YouTube channel in 2015. The channel was a runway success. He runs his family business of groceries, some media reports suggested.

He lives in a house in Dubai that is worth Rs 60 crore.

His estimated net worth is 45 million dollars. In current terms, the sum is equal to Rs 369 crore.

He also has millions of followers on Instagram.

He has 11 cars in his collection. His blue-coloured Rolls Royce Ghost whose market value is Rs 8 crore. His McLaren GT is priced Rs 4.75 crore -- the car was gifted by his brother. His Range Rover Vogue costs Rs 2.10 crore. His Porsche Panamera GTS costs Rs 1.90 crore. His Porsche Panamera is Rs. 1.89 crores.His Mercedes Benz G-Class is priced at Rs. 1.72 crores. His BMW 750Li is a premium sedan car worth Rs. 1.42 crore. Mercedes Benz 500ML is priced at Rs 81.70 lakh. He also has an Audi A6 at Rs 68 lakh. He also owns Mahindra Thar's top model at Rs 15.54 lakh.