Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

Starting work at 12 and then becoming a truck driver, 77-year-old Masaru Wasami is now a logistics tycoon with a net worth of over a billion dollars.

At 12 when most kids were still getting groomed for the outside world in the safety and comfort of school and home, Masaru Wasami began working at a vegetable shop. Rather than remain an innocent child, the inspiring billionaire began supporting his mother who was fighting tuberculosis. He then gave up the chance of becoming a professional athlete to start working full-time at just 15.

Starting out as a truck driver, 77-year-old Wasami is now a logistics tycoon with a net worth of over $1 billion (over Rs 8,200 crore). Wasami is today the founder and president of transportation and logistics giant AZ-COM Maruwa Holdings, formerly known as Maruwa Unyu Kikan.

From a truck driver who began his company with a single truck back in 1970, Wasami listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2014. Wasami draws his enormous wealth from the 60 percent stake he still holds in the company. One of his major clients who helped give his business the big boost was US billionaire Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce giant Amazon.

In just a few years after founding the firm, Wasami had a fleet of over a hundred trucks and handled the transportation side of business for some of Japan’s major supermarket and pharmacy brands. Convincing Amazon to partner with his company for same-day delivery service back in 2017 served as the platform for Wasami to become a billionaire and put a stamp on his success story.