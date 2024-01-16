Headlines

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Vinod Channa, a renowned fitness trainer based in Mumbai, has gained widespread recognition as one of India's top celebrity fitness trainers. Notably, he once served as the personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani. Vinod Channa rose to fame when he successfully assisted Anant Ambani in shedding an impressive 108kg in just 18 months, achieved through a rigorous diet and workout regimen tailored for Anant.

Interestingly, Vinod Channa's journey adds a unique touch to his success story. Once considered "skinny," he faced bullying for his physique. In an interview, Channa revealed that he had experienced undernourishment during his upbringing and used to skip meals. Before venturing into fitness training, he worked various odd jobs, including housekeeping and serving as a security guard. 

Eventually, Channa realised the importance of focusing on his physical well-being, leading him to join a gym, marking the beginning of a transformative journey.

Speaking about his work with Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa highlighted in an interview with Business Insider that Ambani was fully committed to his weight loss journey. However, it wasn't an easy process for Anant, given his habits of overeating and a fondness for junk food. Channa emphasised Anant Ambani's dietary plan, incorporating elements such as protein, low carbs and fiber.

Vinod Channa has become the personal trainer for prominent business figures like Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, and several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal. According to reports, Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for a package of 12 training sessions.

