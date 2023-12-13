Meet fitness influencer Pawan Sahu, India's top YouTube breakout creator of 2023; know about his earnings, net worth

YouTube just unveiled its 2023 list of Indian breakout creators. Top of the list was fitness influencer Pawan Sahu, who has an incredible 21.9 million YouTube subscribers. In addition, with more than 3.4 million Instagram followers, he has a sizable fan base.

A lot of aspiring artists now have the opportunity to shine and show the world their skills thanks to digital platforms. One such platform is YouTube, where millions of creators produce material for the general public's entertainment and education in this digital age.

YouTube just unveiled its 2023 list of Indian breakout creators. Top of the list was fitness influencer Pawan Sahu, who has an incredible 21.9 million YouTube subscribers. In addition, with more than 3.4 million Instagram followers, he has a sizable fan base. The year's top female breakout creator was YouTuber Neetu Bisht.

Who is YouTuber Pawan Sahu?

Pawan uses his YouTube fitness channel to spread the word about health and fitness on the platform. In the last several years, Pawan has experienced a significant transformation. Although he appears to have joined YouTube in 2017, the first video on his channel was uploaded four years earlier.

Millions of people have liked some of his short films and videos. Aside from a few challenges and other glimpses of his everyday life, most of his videos provide advice on food and exercise. He uploads videos of himself working out.

According to Moneycontrol, Sahu is from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. According to reports, a 31-year-old operates a gym and serves as a trainer and coach. Media reports suggest that he makes between Rs 4-5 lakh per month from YouTube and an extra Rs 25-30 lakh per year from commercial endeavours and ads. He reportedly earns Rs 60 lakh a year and has a net worth of Rs 4 crore, as reported by Moneycontrol.

An annual recap of all the videos, clips, and artists who achieved success in the previous year was presented by YouTube in its "A Year on YouTube" report. This concludes YouTube India's 2023. The Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live video, which has had over 79 million views so far, is undoubtedly the most popular video on the trending videos list and represents India's greatest accomplishment of the year.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast became the greatest live broadcast in YouTube history with over 8.5 million peak concurrent viewers, according to the platform.