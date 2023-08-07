Headlines

Meet first female engineer of Tata Motors, she is married to a man with Rs 36000 crore net worth, her husband is…

Sudha Murty once said on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’ that she faced a lot of problems because she was the only female student in her class.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Sudha Murty, who is the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is a well-known author, philanthropist, and educator. She is also the chairperson of Infosys Foundation. Sudha Murty was awarded Padma Shri in 2006 for her ground-breaking work in the field of women empowerment. Sudha Murty’s life is very inspiring and it would not be wrong to say that she has achieved a lot of success in her life due to her talent and determination.

Sudha Murty was a student of computer engineering and she was the only girl in a class of 599 boys. Sudha Murty once said on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’ that she faced a lot of problems because she was the only female student in her class. Sudha also revealed that her family was against her decision to pursue a course in engineering.

Sudha Murty was made to follow special rules by her parents and was asked to wear only saree in college campus. She was not asked not to talk to boys and avoid the college canteen. When Sudha Murty was studying engineering, she wrote a letter to JRD Tata urging him to remove his company’s “no women policy.”

“One day I was returning to my hostel and I read a notice that read TELCO, Pune was inviting young, bright engineers with a good salary, but in the end, they had mentioned that ladies students need not apply. It really made me angry. I was 23 years old, you tend to get angrier at that age,” Sudha Murty recalled the incident on Kapil Sharma Show.

“In my letter, I wrote to him, Sir, JRD Tata, when the country was not independent, your group started the chemicals, locomotive, iron, and steel industry. You are always ahead of the times. In this society, there are 50 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women. If you don’t give an opportunity to women, then you are cutting off the services of women. That means your country will not progress. If women don’t get an education and job opportunities, then society or a country never rises, and this is one mistake of your company,” she said.

Sudha Murty’s efforts paid off and Tata removed their “no-women” policy. Sudha Murty was the first female engineer to work at Telco, now known as Tata Motors.

 

