Meet first owner of Rs 25500000 electric SUV in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

At present, Eletre SUV is reportedly the most powerful and most expensive electric SUV in India.

Indian billionaires and sportspersons including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani and MS Dhoni, have multiple car collections. They often travel in their luxury cars. But do you know who purchased the first Lotus Eletre SUV worth Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom) in India? Her name is Harshika Rao, a resident of Hyderabad. Last year, Lotus Group, a British multinational automotive manufacturer of luxury sports cars and electric lifestyle vehicles, kickstarted their business in India. The popular luxury and electric carmaker launched their Lotus Eletre E-SUV in the country. Rao became the first proud owner of the electric giant SUV in the country.

The company offered the vehicle in three variants -- Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R. Harshika Rao chose the dark red shade of the luxury car. The photos of the same also have been shared by an Instagram page namely Car Carzy India. It also tagged the owner. Eletre SUV is reportedly the most powerful and most expensive electric SUV in India. The front profile of the car seems inspired by the Ferrari as it shares a similar design headlight setup.

The Eletre and Eletre S feature a 603hp dual-motor system, with a maximum range of 600km. The Eletre R comes with a 905hp, dual-motor setup coupled with a 2-speed transmission and a maximum range of 490km. All three variants get a 112kWh battery that can charge from 10-80 percent in 20 minutes using a rapid charger. It gets a 22kWh AC charger as standard.