Meet first man in World to have 500 mn followers on Facebook, has net worth of Rs 2176 crore, he is...

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is sky-high, unsurprisingly, given his status as one of the most recognizable and popular athletes globally. Often referred to as the "most beautiful man in the world," the Portuguese star's soccer prowess is matched by his striking appearance.

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo has captivated soccer fans with his extraordinary talent, coupled with a charismatic off-field presence. His immense popularity has also made him a frequent favorite in online sportsbooks, where numerous prop bets have revolved around his name.

Ronaldo's net worth is $260 million dollars as reported by Forbes, and in 2023, he officially entered the billionaire’s club, according to Barron’s. This achievement puts him alongside fellow soccer legend Lionel Messi, as well as other sports icons like Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, and retired tennis player Roger Federer.

Although his annual salary was once considered a "modest" $46 million, Ronaldo reportedly earned a staggering $70 million from salary alone in 2020. Forbes recognized him as the first active athlete in a team sport to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.

In March 2021, he surpassed Brazilian legend Pele's goal tally when a hat trick against Serie A rival Cagliari brought his total to 770 goals across all competitions. In August 2021, he made a move from Juventus back to Manchester United, where he had played from 2003 to 2009. By December 2022, he had transferred to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings in 2020. Off the pitch, he profits from a lifetime deal with Nike and his CR7 brand, which includes clothing, accessories, hotels, and gyms.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in relationship with Georgina Rodríguez since 2016, after meeting him while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Through her relationship with Ronaldo, she became a stepmother to his son, who was born via surrogate. In 2016, Rodríguez and Ronaldo chose to have twins through surrogacy, and the twins were born in June 2017. Later, in February 2017, Rodríguez became pregnant and gave birth to their first child, without the use of surrogacy, in November 2017. In April 2022, Rodríguez gave birth to another set of twins, a boy and a girl, but tragically, the baby boy passed away shortly after birth.