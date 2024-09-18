Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered, and it is positioned in the Rolls-Royce lineup between the Ghost and the Phantom.

UAE-based Indian Entrepreneur Sohan Roy became the first Indian in the world to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Roy, who is the Chairman and CEO of Aries Group bought the luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a wedding anniversary gift for his wife Abhini Sohan. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was launched in India in 2018 at a price of Rs 6.95 crore.

In an interview with India Today, "I have always been an admirer of Rolls-Royce. I have been thinking of gifting something special to my wife Abhini Sohan on our 25th wedding anniversary and was searching for something unique. The Cullinan met my expectations and I booked it straight away," Sohan Roy had then said to India Today.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is equipped with a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering 563 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 850 Nm of torque at 1,600 rpm.

Sohan Roy began his career as a marine engineer and subsequently served as a marine surveyor for various companies. In 1998, he founded Aries Marine & Engineering Services, which is based in Sharjah, UAE.

In addition, he is also a film director and producer. Roy directed the film DAM999, and its screenplay has been included in the permanent core collection of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library.

His Aries group has acquired the Vismayas Max studio complex, Kerala's first DTS studio, located in Thiruvananthapuram, which was previously owned by actor Mohanlal.

