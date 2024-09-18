Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Indus Water Treaty: India serves formal notice to Pakistan, seeking...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered, and it is positioned in the Rolls-Royce lineup between the Ghost and the Phantom.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    UAE-based Indian Entrepreneur Sohan Roy became the first Indian in the world to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Roy, who is the Chairman and CEO of Aries Group bought the luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a wedding anniversary gift for his wife Abhini Sohan. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was launched in India in 2018 at a price of Rs 6.95 crore.

    In an interview with India Today, "I have always been an admirer of Rolls-Royce. I have been thinking of gifting something special to my wife Abhini Sohan on our 25th wedding anniversary and was searching for something unique. The Cullinan met my expectations and I booked it straight away," Sohan Roy had then said to India Today.

    Speaking about the luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it is named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered, and it is positioned in the Rolls-Royce lineup between the Ghost and the Phantom.

    The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is equipped with a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering 563 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 850 Nm of torque at 1,600 rpm.

    Sohan Roy began his career as a marine engineer and subsequently served as a marine surveyor for various companies. In 1998, he founded Aries Marine & Engineering Services, which is based in Sharjah, UAE.

    In addition, he is also a film director and producer. Roy directed the film DAM999, and its screenplay has been included in the permanent core collection of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library. 

    His Aries group has acquired the Vismayas Max studio complex, Kerala's first DTS studio, located in Thiruvananthapuram, which was previously owned by actor Mohanlal.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

    Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

    Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

    Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

    Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

    Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

    PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

    PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

    This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

    This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

    7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

    This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

    This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

    10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

    10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

    From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

    From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

    10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

    10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement