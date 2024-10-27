In 1925, Navajbai Sett made history as Tata Sons’ first female director, a position she held until her death in 1965.

The Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, operates across over 150 countries with business activities in 100. Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the company has remained closely guided by members of the Tata family for generations.

In 1925, Navajbai Sett made history as Tata Sons’ first female director, a position she held until her death in 1965. She joined Tata Sons following the death of her husband, Ratanji Tata, who was the younger brother of founder Jamsetji Tata. Ratanji married Navajbai Sett, daughter of Ardeshir Merwanji Sett, in 1892. The couple, who moved to England in 1915, adopted Naval Tata, father of the Tata Group’s former chairman, Ratan Tata, making Navajbai Ratan Tata's paternal grandmother.

While residing in England, Ratanji and Navajbai were well-connected in elite social circles and were reportedly close to King George V and Queen Mary. Navajbai was deeply committed to philanthropy, and in 1928, she founded the Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) to provide vocational training to underprivileged women in areas like cookery, embroidery, tailoring, and laundry, which continues to operate as a respected institution.

Lady Navajbai Tata also served as Chairperson of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from 1932, where she wielded considerable influence. Known for her insights, she was frequently consulted by JRD Tata, who sought her advice on critical decisions, helping ensure the company stayed aligned with Jamsetji Tata’s principles and vision.