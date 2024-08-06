Meet father of Indian civil aviation, built 14 companies, Chinese PM rented planes from him for....

JRD Tata’s fascination with flying began in his youth. By 1929, he became India’s first licensed pilot, marking the start of a legendary career in aviation. In 1932, he founded Tata Airlines, which later evolved into Air India

Imagine a time when the Prime Minister of China, the leader of the world’s second-largest economy, had to rent planes for international travel. This isn't a fictional tale but a forgotten chapter of history, revealing the profound influence of JRD Tata, the father of Indian civil aviation.

In the mid-1950s, China's Prime Minister, Zhou Enlai, found himself in a peculiar situation. His country's developing aviation industry couldn't support his diplomatic travels, so he turned to an unlikely ally: JRD Tata, the pioneer of Indian aviation. Zhou Enlai first rented a plane from Tata in 1954 to visit India's Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. At the time, even the Indian government lacked its own aircraft and relied on Tata’s aviation expertise.

This remarkable episode is documented in a letter JRD Tata wrote to Nehru, expressing satisfaction that the arranged flight for Zhou Enlai was well-received. Tata’s letter reads, "I am happy that the flight we had arranged for the Prime Minister of China was fine. The Prime Minister of China praised our service." This endorsement from the Chinese leader highlighted Tata’s influence and the high standards of his aviation services.

J. R. D. Tata was born on 29 July 1904 to an Indian Parsi family in Paris, France. He was the second child of businessman Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and his French wife, Suzanne "Sooni" Brière. His father was the first cousin of Jamsetji Tata, a pioneer industrialist in India. Tata spent much of his childhood in France due to his mother's heritage, making French his first language. He attended Janson De Sailly School in Paris, where he was nicknamed "L'Egyptien" by one of his teachers. Later, he attended Cathedral and John Connon School in Bombay and continued his education in London, Japan, France, and India.

Following the death of his mother, his father moved the family to London. Eventually, J. R. D. enrolled in a grammar school in England, aspiring to study engineering at Cambridge University. However, his French citizenship required him to serve in the army for a year. After completing his service in a French regiment, he returned to India and joined the Tata Company.

JRD Tata's contributions extended far beyond aviation. As chairman of the Tata Group from 1938 to 1991, he established 14 companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Salt, and Titan. He revolutionised the corporate world with employee-centric policies, introducing an 8-hour workday, free medical care, and provident fund schemes. His initiative to provide accident compensation set new standards in employee welfare.

For his unparalleled contributions, JRD Tata was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1955, the French Legion of Honour in 1983, and India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1992. His legacy continues to inspire generations, showcasing how visionary leadership can leave an indelible mark on industries and nations alike.