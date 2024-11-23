Megha is married to Aditya Mittal, the CEO of ArcelorMittal and son of billionaire industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, whose fortune is estimated at ₹1.4 lakh crore, according to Forbes.

Megha Mittal, an accomplished Indian entrepreneur, gained recognition as the chairperson and managing director of the renowned German luxury brand Escada. Born into a Hyderabadi family in Kolkata, Megha's academic journey began at the Hyderabad Public School. She later moved to the United States to study Finance and Management at the prestigious Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Her professional career started at Goldman Sachs, where she worked as an analyst in the investment bank's research division. However, Megha's interests took a creative turn in 2003 when she pursued a postgraduate degree in Architectural Interior Design at the Inchbald School of Design in London. Her diverse expertise led her to helm Escada in 2009, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Megha is married to Aditya Mittal, the CEO of ArcelorMittal and son of billionaire industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, whose fortune is estimated at ₹1.4 lakh crore, according to Forbes. The couple, who married in 1998, are proud parents of two children. Beyond their professional pursuits, Megha and Aditya are dedicated philanthropists, contributing generously to initiatives focused on child health in both India and the UK.