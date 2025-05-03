Chittem Sudheer, who holds a master's degree in Agroeconomics, established his unique millet idli business in September 2018 with a modest investment of Rs 50,000.

Chittam Sudhir, an agri-entrepreneur from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has become a symbol of innovation and success in the food industry. By introducing nutritious millet idlis to urban consumers, he has created a thriving business that not only promotes healthy eating but also supports local tribal farmers. Sudhir holds a Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics. His vision to make nutritious millets a part of urban diets inspired him to start his entrepreneurial journey in 2018 with an initial investment of just Rs 50,000.

Sudhir’s stall, Vasana Poli, located in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, is now a local landmark. Known for its affordable and healthy millet idlis, the stall attracts customers as early as 6:30 AM every day. These idlis are unique because they are steamed in vistaraku leaves, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The idlis are made using a blend of eight types of millets and are served with chutneys made from vegetables like gourd, ginger, and carrot. Sudhir’s innovative approach has made these idlis a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.

Sudhir sources approximately 700 kg of millets every month from tribal farmers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. He pays them more than the market rate, providing them with much-needed financial support. His efforts have empowered local farmers and promoted the use of indigenous products.

What began as a modest venture has grown into a highly profitable business. Sudhir now earns around Rs 7.5 lakh per month from his millet idli sales.

Sudhir faced significant challenges at the start of his journey, including skepticism from his own family. However, his determination and hard work paid off, and his stall has gained widespread popularity. His efforts were even recognized by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who praised Sudhir for promoting healthy eating habits.

Chittam Sudhir’s journey is a remarkable example of perseverance, innovation, and social responsibility. By reviving the use of millets and supporting local farmers, he has built a business that inspires others to combine entrepreneurship with a commitment to health and community welfare.