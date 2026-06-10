Meet farmer’s son-turned-billionaire whose company is powering Zoji-la Tunnel, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Zoji-La Tunnel, a Rs 6,500 crore strategic project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). It is Asia’s longest bi-directional road tunnel and a major engineering feat for India.

Zoji-la Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project designed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is being constructed for Rs 6,500 crore. Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel is being developed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), which considers this tunnel one of the most significant engineering achievements in India's infrastructure sector. The same developer is behind building the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Bullet Train Station in Mumbai, a key part of the massive 508-kilometre Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. Meet the man behind this massive, multi-billion-dollar global infrastructure company headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Who is Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy?

Born in 1957 in Dokiparru village, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy founded Megha Engineering Enterprises in Hyderabad’s Balanagar in 1989 with just two employees. The firm was renamed Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, MEIL, in 2006 and later took up Telangana’s largest lift irrigation project by value in 2019.

The company was renamed MEIL in 2006 and has since grown into a leading Indian infrastructure firm under its leadership. MEIL has executed marquee projects, including Telangana’s largest lift irrigation project by value in 2019. The company now works across construction, renewable energy, irrigation, power, and water supply. The company has also expanded globally into the defence sector with ventures in Bangladesh, Jordan, Tanzania, Zambia, and Kuwait.

Reddy adopted his native village, Dokiparru and set up India’s first free, solar-powered clean drinking water programme there, pledged a hospital and school, and extended similar work to more villages. After settling in Jamulapalle, East Godavari district, he built a mineral water plant for locals, supported Swachh Bharat sanitation drives, and built the Oncology Centre at NIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, while providing free meals to patients at Osmania, Niloufer, and MNJ Cancer Hospitals.

He is married to Rama Reddy, a director at MEIL, and they have two daughters, Manjali and Megha. His contributions have earned him the Padma Shri in 2019, FICCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and CII’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2017. According to Forbes, he has $4.22B in 2025 India's Richest net worth as of August 10, 2025.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL)

As per the official website, MEIL group proudly dedicated the Zoji-la tunnel, a monumental achievement, to its thousands of employees, engineers, technicians, and workers whose unwavering dedication transformed an ambitious vision into reality. "Above all, this accomplishment belongs to the people of India—a symbol of progress, resilience, and the collective aspiration to connect every corner of the nation," read the statement.