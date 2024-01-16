Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet famous TV actress who quit acting in 2019 to build Rs 820 crore company, her business is...

Her last stint on a television show was in 2019. After that, she took a leap of faith by changing her profession and becoming an entrepreneur. She launched Renee Cosmetics in 2020 with her college friends -- Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

There are some rare people who after tasting success and fame take a major risk and quit their careers to start another career from scratch. But few determined and persisting people succeed in that too. One such inspiring story is of Aashka Goradia a famous television actress who featured in numerous Hindi several soap operas. 

Her last stint on a television show was in 2019. After that, she took a leap of faith by changing her profession and becoming an entrepreneur. She launched Renee Cosmetics in 2020 with her college friends -- Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah. They have launched numerous beauty products over the years. The major success they achieved was when they hit a turnover of 100 million dollars just two years after the company's inception.

Shah said in an interview that they are looking at generating FY 2024 at Rs 400 crore revenue. While the two co-founders of Beardo oversee finance, operations and distribution, Goradia, who is the Director and CMO of the company, manages products along with marketing and communications. 

The company headquartered in Ahmedabad, raised 25 million dollars last year. The company's founder stated then that the valuation of the firm was 100 million dollars, including all three funding rounds. They have 200 products in their portfolio and it is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra. It is also available in 650 plus stores. With its massive revenue, the company is posing strong competition to Falguni Nayar's Nykaa, and Vineeta Singh's Sugar.

Before embarking on a successful entrepreneurial journey, Goradia began her TV career in 2002 in the show called Achanak 37 Saal Baad, in which she portrayed the role of Kumud in Kkusum. She also acted in Akela, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka on Zee TV, Mere Apne on 9X and Virrudh on Sony TV.

She also became immensely popular for her negative character. She later started participating in reality shows. Her last major acting stint was on Daayan in 2019. 

 

