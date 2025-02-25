In Dubai, Mehta found a new start and, with the help of a partner, began building Petrochem. In 1995, at 35, Mehta founded Petrochem Middle East.

Yogesh Mehta, the founder and CEO of Petrochem Middle East is one of the most influential figures in the chemical distribution industry. Mehta graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from National College Bandra in Mumbai. His first job was at his father's chemical manufacturing factory. Later, he pursued an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School in 2003.

In 1990, his chemical distribution business in India had gone bankrupt, leaving him in a challenging financial situation. During this time, his wife played a crucial role in supporting the family. She worked as a teacher, ensuring that their one-year-old son, Rohan, was well cared for while Mehta sought a new beginning in Dubai.

In Dubai, Mehta found a new start and, with the help of a partner, began building Petrochem. In 1995, at 35, Mehta founded Petrochem Middle East. The company has since evolved into a billion-dollar firm, operating a sprawling storage terminal at Dubai's Jebel Ali port and exporting over three million metric tonnes of chemical products annually to 27 countries.

Under Mehta's leadership, Petrochem has expanded into trading and logistics, with offices worldwide and a turnover exceeding $1.5 billion. His son Rohan joined the business over a decade ago, bringing new energy and ideas to diversify further and grow the company globally. Today, Rohan is involved in the business as the Director of Business Development. Mehta is also known for his philanthropic initiatives, including contributions to constructing the Hindu Swami Narayan Temple in Abu Dhabi.



2017 was Petrochem’s best year since 2010 with the company recording revenues of $1.1 billion, up 17% from 2016, according to Mehta. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 billion (Rs 12,990.43 crore), according to recent reports