Meet ex-employee of Ratan Tata firm, IIT-IIM grad, who founded Rs 19500 crore giant, first Indian company...

Sumant Sinha is a pioneer in India's renewable energy field. Born on February 12, 1965, in Delhi, he's the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, a company that focuses on clean energy. ReNew became the first Indian renewable energy company to join Nasdaq, a big achievement for India's move towards cleaner energy sources.

Sinha's educational journey started at St. Columba's School in Delhi. Later, he studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and then business management at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He topped it off with a Master's in International Affairs from Columbia University in New York.

His career began at Tata Administrative Services, followed by work as an investment banker in the US and the UK. After returning to India, he became the Chief Financial Officer at the Aditya Birla Group. There, he played a big role in important business deals.

In 2008, he joined Suzlon Energy, a wind energy company, as Chief Operations Officer. But his biggest move came in 2011 when he founded ReNew, a company focused on renewable energy. Under his leadership, ReNew grew rapidly, becoming one of the world's biggest clean energy producers.

Under Sinha's visionary leadership, ReNew experienced exponential growth, expanding its clean energy portfolio to 13.4 GWs, making it one of the largest globally. The company's market capitalisation soared to $2.35 billion (Rs 19,500 crore) by February 2024.