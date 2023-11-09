Headlines

Meet ex-Apple executive who now leads India biz of Rs 2,24,811 crore firm, bought Rs 22 crore flat, she is…

Before leading India business of Rs 2,24,811 crore firm, Ipsita Dasgupta was working at Apple.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Ipsita Dasgupta, a former Apple executive, was named as the Senior Vice President (SVP) and Managing Director for Rs 2,24,811 crore firm’s India business last month and now she has made it to the news again due to her luxury purchase. As per registration documents accessed by proptech firm Zapkey.com, Ipsita has bought a Rs 22.52 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area. The 2,964 sq ft flat has been purchased from Gnext Hardware and Parks Pvt Limited of K Raheja Corp. The purchase of the flat will also get Ipsita a 100 sq ft balcony and three car parking slots. The deal was registered on October 26.

Ipsita is responsible for HP's strategy and financial performance in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. She has an extensive 24-year career where she has worked for a range of industries across the globe. She has also worked at one of the world’s most profitable companies, Apple, as the Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she started her professional journey as a Consultant in 1997 at Arthur D. Little. She moved to IBM in 2002 and stayed with the IT giant for around 8 years. Before she joined Apple in November 2011, she was appointed as Managing Director - Emerging Middle Class at Cisco. Over the years, she has steered through various sectors.

