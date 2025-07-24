Meet Eva Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, set to marry Harry Charles in lavish wedding worth Rs..., know who is richer

The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, will be getting married this week in a USD 6.7 million luxurious event. Eve is the youngest among her four siblings and was ranked fifth out of 1000 among the world’s top riders under 25.

The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, will be getting married this week in a USD 6.7 million luxurious event. In a report in the New The New York Post, an insider is qouted as saying that the marriage will be “a multi-million-pound fairytale.” She will marry Harry Charles, a gold medallist in the Olympic equestrian competition who is one year younger.

Who is Eve Jobs?

Eve was born in 1998 and is the youngest among her four siblings, including her elder brothers Erin and Reed and her half-sister Lisa. Eve graduated from Stanford in 2021 with a degree in Science, Technology and Society. Some reports suggest that Eve has fifth rank out of 1000 among the world’s top riders under 25. In 2020, she made her modelling debut in a Glossier campaign alongside actress Sydney sweeney and drag star Naomi Smalls. She is now a full-time model, signed with DNA Model Management. She is also an accomplished equestrian, who started riding at the age of six. In 2018, she also won the $130,000 CSI 3 Grand Prix.

What is Eve Jobs’ net worth?

According to estimates Eve Jobs’ personal net worth is between USD 500,000 and USD 1 million (around Rs 4.3 to Rs 8.5 crore) as of July 2025. Even though she is the daughter of Apple founder, her wealth has not come from her father but from her own modelling career and equestrian sports endeavours. From one modeling project, Eve makes between USD 20,000 and USD 100,000, which depends.

She likely earns between USD 100,000 and USD 300,000 a year from modelling, which includes three to four high-profile events a year. Prize money for horse racing competitions such as the CSI 3* Grand Prix comes between USD 100,000 to USD 130,000. As per her sports schedule, she approximately earns between USD 20,000 and USD 50,000 in an event, this after deducting costs like trainer fees and horse care, for a total of USD 50,000 to USD 100,000 annually.

Eve Jobs’ earning also come from partnerships, sponsored posts, and affiliate marketing which is around USD 5,700 and USD 7,900 a month, and yearly USD 70,000 to USD 95,000. She also has an influencer income with large following on social media platforms. Harry Charles is estimated to have a net worth between USD $600,000 and USD 2.5 million (Rs 5 to Rs 21.6 crore).