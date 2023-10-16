Meet engineer who left high-paying German job to build Rs 13260 crore multibagger company, he earned…

Hailing from Jaipur, Himanshu Baid has scripted one of the rags-to-riches success stories of India Inc with Poly Medicure.

Landing a high-paying role with a leading multinational company is one of the most sought jobs for youth of India. But many young minds have also given up on such comfortable jobs with lucrative pay packages to build their own highly successful businesses. At times, the risky move to entrepreneurship can result in financial gains that are unmatchable by most such high-paying corporate jobs. One such example is Delhi-based businessman Himanshu Baid who built one of India's leading medical devices companies.

Hailing from Jaipur, Himanshu Baid has scripted one of the rags-to-riches success stories of India Inc with Poly Medicure. After earning an electrical engineering degree from the Karnataka University, Baid found a job with a global electronics MNC. He was not interested in the family's plastic business. Instead, he decided to go for a high-risk bet by building a new business in a sector which was not big in the country. Baid had to reportedly overcome strong resistance from his family.

What followed was a remarkable success story as he built Poly Medicure into the leader in the medical devices business in India. He is credited with putting India on the world map in terms of medical technology. Baid's listed company today has a market capitalisation of Rs 13,260 crore from being just a Rs 5 crore company two decades ago.

The company's stock has been garnering massive earnings for its backers over the past few years with annual returns of over 100 percent. Between 2020 and 2022, the company delivered over 371 percent returns over three years to turn into a sought-after multibagger.

55-year-old Himanshu Baid who heads the company as Managing Director (MD) took home a total remuneration of over Rs 13 crore including salary prerequisites, commission and sitting fees, as per Poly Medicure Annual Report 2023.