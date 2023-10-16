Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

Meet businessman who is son of one of UAE's richest Indian, heir to Rs 78000 crore business empire in Dubai

Meet woman who owns India’s most expensive SUV that even Mukesh Ambani doesn’t have, Rolls-Royce that costs…

Meet India’s richest singer, it’s not Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, her net worth is…

Meet engineer who left high-paying German job to build Rs 13260 crore multibagger company, he earned…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet businessman who is son of one of UAE's richest Indian, heir to Rs 78000 crore business empire in Dubai

8 Bigg Boss contestants who were exempted from show's strict ‘only Hindi’ rule

World Food Day 2023: 10 gut-boosting foods for healthy digestive system

7 early signs of Parkinson's disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole, a sassy London-based pharmacist, who left Salman Khan in splits

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet engineer who left high-paying German job to build Rs 13260 crore multibagger company, he earned…

Hailing from Jaipur, Himanshu Baid has scripted one of the rags-to-riches success stories of India Inc with Poly Medicure.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Landing a high-paying role with a leading multinational company is one of the most sought jobs for youth of India. But many young minds have also given up on such comfortable jobs with lucrative pay packages to build their own highly successful businesses. At times, the risky move to entrepreneurship can result in financial gains that are unmatchable by most such high-paying corporate jobs. One such example is Delhi-based businessman Himanshu Baid who built one of India's leading medical devices companies.

Hailing from Jaipur, Himanshu Baid has scripted one of the rags-to-riches success stories of India Inc with Poly Medicure. After earning an electrical engineering degree from the Karnataka University, Baid found a job with a global electronics MNC. He was not interested in the family's plastic business. Instead, he decided to go for a high-risk bet by building a new business in a sector which was not big in the country. Baid had to reportedly overcome strong resistance from his family.

What followed was a remarkable success story as he built Poly Medicure into the leader in the medical devices business in India. He is credited with putting India on the world map in terms of medical technology. Baid's listed company today has a market capitalisation of Rs 13,260 crore from being just a Rs 5 crore company two decades ago.

The company's stock has been garnering massive earnings for its backers over the past few years with annual returns of over 100 percent. Between 2020 and 2022, the company delivered over 371 percent returns over three years to turn into a sought-after multibagger.

55-year-old Himanshu Baid who heads the company as Managing Director (MD) took home a total remuneration of over Rs 13 crore including salary prerequisites, commission and sitting fees, as per Poly Medicure Annual Report 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Noida's air quality recorded in 'poor 'category, AQI at 204

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad; makes it 8-0 in WC

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE