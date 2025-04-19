Though she avoids the spotlight, she is a businesswoman in her own right. Unlike many billionaire children who join the family business, she focuses on ventures that reflect her own interests.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, daughter of telecom giant and Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal, stands out in the world of billionaire heirs. At 37, she has chosen a path very different from what many might expect. Instead of joining her father’s massive business empire, Eiesha has built a quiet, meaningful life of her own in London with her husband and two children.

Born in Scotland, Eiesha spent her early years with her grandparents in the Scottish Highlands before moving to India. Her multicultural upbringing shaped her into someone who easily blends into different cultures. She studied at Cheltenham Ladies’ College, one of the top schools in the UK, and later pursued Politics, Italian, and French at the University of Bath.

Eiesha is married to hospitality entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, founder and CEO of Ennismore, the company behind luxury hotels like The Hoxton and Gleneagles. Together, they live a low-key life in London with their son and daughter. Despite her rich background, Eiesha keeps a low profile, occasionally sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram with her 27,000 followers.

Though she avoids the spotlight, Eiesha is a businesswoman in her own right. Unlike many billionaire children who join the family business, she focuses on ventures that reflect her own interests. She has invested in fashion label Roksanda, worn by Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama, and Beautystack, a growing beauty service platform based in London.

Eiesha is also involved in philanthropy. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Bharti Foundation, which supports education and rural development in India.

With a natural sense of style, Eiesha is often praised for her elegant fashion choices. Her look is trendy yet classy—never overdone—proving that true fashion doesn’t need loud labels.

Despite being the daughter of a billionaire worth $14 billion, Eiesha Pasricha has quietly built a life defined by purpose, independence, and grace.