Headlines

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India to take on Bangladesh in 17th match of WC today; when, where and how to watch

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

Wordle 852 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 19

Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India to take on Bangladesh in 17th match of WC today; when, where and how to watch

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

8 Superfoods that may lower cancer risk

7 Benefits of keeping monstera plant at home 

7 Vegetables you should not peel before eating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

Prerna Jhunjhunwala graduated from New York University with a degree in science. She hasn't taken any formal business education courses aside from this. Startup founders typically attend IIT, IIM, or another business school.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

She is not associated with Prena Jhunjhunwala, despite the name suggesting a little resemblance to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.  Prerna Jhunjhunwala is a successful businesswoman from India. She established a prosperous preschool in Singapore.

In Singapore, she established the well-known Little Paddington preschool. Later, she founded the Edutech firm Creative Galileo with the goal of educating kids between the ages of 3 and 10. This app's goal is to support reading development in kids between the ages of three and eight. 

Toondemy and Little Singham are the two applications that the business has developed. The number of downloads exceeds one crore. On India's Playstore, it was the only educational app for youngsters that got into the top 20.

According to Prerna's LinkedIn profile, this software offers youngsters a tailored learning journey, narrative videos, and gamification.

Who is Prerna Jhunjhunwala?

Prerna Jhunjhunwala graduated from New York University with a degree in science. She hasn't taken any formal business education courses aside from this. Startup founders typically attend IIT, IIM, or another business school. 

She started these businesses without having had any professional business training.The business received about Rs 60 crore in investment last year. Prerna Jhunjhunwala's startup valued at $ 40 million or Rs 330 crore last year. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress cautious about releasing list of candidates after BJP's rebellion

DNA Explainer: India's legal stand on same-sex marriages and the Special Marriage Act

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE