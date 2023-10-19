Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

Prerna Jhunjhunwala graduated from New York University with a degree in science. She hasn't taken any formal business education courses aside from this. Startup founders typically attend IIT, IIM, or another business school.

She is not associated with Prena Jhunjhunwala, despite the name suggesting a little resemblance to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Prerna Jhunjhunwala is a successful businesswoman from India. She established a prosperous preschool in Singapore.

In Singapore, she established the well-known Little Paddington preschool. Later, she founded the Edutech firm Creative Galileo with the goal of educating kids between the ages of 3 and 10. This app's goal is to support reading development in kids between the ages of three and eight.

Toondemy and Little Singham are the two applications that the business has developed. The number of downloads exceeds one crore. On India's Playstore, it was the only educational app for youngsters that got into the top 20.

According to Prerna's LinkedIn profile, this software offers youngsters a tailored learning journey, narrative videos, and gamification.

She started these businesses without having had any professional business training.The business received about Rs 60 crore in investment last year. Prerna Jhunjhunwala's startup valued at $ 40 million or Rs 330 crore last year.