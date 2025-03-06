BUSINESS
With today's fast-paced world dominated by e-commerce platforms, Meesho is a name that has reached almost every household, emerging as a revolutionary force. But do you know the story behind the remarkable success of the e-commerce platform?
Well, let us tell you that it was founded by two IITians - Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. With its unique approach towards women empowerment, Meesho has revolutionalised how millions of Indians carry out businesses online.
Journey of Meesho founders
Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal were classmates at IIT, Delhi. After graduating from IIT, Barnwal moved to Japan where he joined Sony's Core Tech team. Despite having a high-paying job, he still had an aspiration to start something of his own.
Later, he connected to his friend, Vidit Aatrey, who was then working at Bangalore-based InMobi firm. The duo left their respective jobs in 2015. While they were contemplating a startup idea, they envisioned a marketplace with the goal to develop a platform that could prioritise a business's success.
In late 2015, Meesho began operations at a small two-bedroom flat in Karnataka. Interestingly, their first workstation was a dining table in the apartment.
Birth of Meesho
Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal came up with a simple idea - to enable anyone to start their own business online. Their experience at IIT Delhi and in the corporate world helped them discover that while giant e-commerce platforms were flourishing, there still was a need for an accessible platform where small businesses and individuals could sell their products.
And rest is history! Meesho was then founded with the approach to provide an accessible platform, connecting suppliers manufacturers, and end consumers via social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.
Rise of Meesho
Meesho stands for - Meri Shop (Apni Dukaan). In April 2021, its valuation reached 2.1 billion dollars. Moreover, by September 2021, it reached nearly 4.9 billion dollars, signalling that its success was merely the beginning.
