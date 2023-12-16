Meet DU woman who got married at 17, endured pain of partition, sold ice cream from home, now runs Rs 6,000 cr firm

Rajni Bector born in Karachi, moved to Ludhiana and started her business career from scratch. Her company Mrs Bectors Food Specialities and Cremica Group of Companies manufactures biscuits, breads and ice cream.

Nothing and no one can stop you from being successful if you are determined and strong-headed towards your ambition. Rajni Bector is a living example of this. Rajni, an industrialist who founded Mrs Bectors Food Specialities and Cremica Group of Companies, began her journey from the kitchen and built a firm of more than Rs 6,700 crores (market capitalisation).

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities and Cremica Group of Companies manufactures biscuits under the name Cremica and bread under the English Oven brand.

Who is Rajni Bector?

Rajni Bector was born in Karachi in 1940 and grew up in Lahore. Her father was an accountant general while other relatives held high-ranking positions in the government. At the time of partition of the country in 1947, his family came to Delhi. At the age of just 17, she got married to Dharamveer Bector, a resident of Ludhiana. After marriage, she completed her studies. She was a student of Miranda House.

Bector was very fond of cooking and throwing parties. She would take cooking courses that were available in Ludhiana at that time and then experiment with cookies, salads, ice cream and more. She often used to invite her friends and their children to taste. After marriage, Rajni had three sons. When her sons started going to school, it became difficult for Rajni to spend time alone at home. After a lot of support and encouragement, she started her business career and began offering cooking classes to some students at home.

Later, Dr SC Jain, a food and dairy expert from Punjab Agricultural University, assisted her in installing a hand churner and subsequently setting up a tiny ice cream shop in her home. It cost her Rs 20,000 back in 1978.

Now Rajni Bector's company's biscuits, breads and ice cream are exported to more than 60 countries. She also supplies bread to fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King. In 2020, the firm also got listed on the stock market. She has also been awarded with Padma Shri in 2021.