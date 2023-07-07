Meet Dravya Dholakia, scion of Savji Dholakia's Rs 6000 crore empire who sold food at bakery

Dravya Dholakia, the 27-year-old son of Savji Dholakia, owner of Hari Krishna Diamond Exports, embarked on a transformative journey in Kochi with just Rs. 7,000 when he was just 21-years-old. Despite being associated with a Rs. 6,000 crore company (net worth as reported in 2016), operating in 71 countries, Dravya willingly took up odd jobs for a month, aiming to understand the significance of struggle.

Abiding by three conditions, Dravya refrained from using his father's name, limited his job duration to a week, and managed with a mere Rs. 7,000 for emergencies only. Although unfamiliar with the local language, he chose Kochi to challenge himself further. It proved to be tough, as he faced rejections at 60 different places. This experience taught him the value of perseverance and the significance of a job.

Dravya's journey included stints at a bakery, call center, shoe shop, and even a McDonald's outlet. Despite earning Rs. 4,000 during the month, meeting daily expenses became a struggle. Dravya discovered the hardship of not being able to afford a Rs. 40 meal and the additional financial burden of finding suitable lodging for Rs. 250. It took four long days for Dravya to find a job at a hotel in Waitala called Aarya where he worked in the bakery department.

Savji Dholakia, Dravya's father, expressed his intentions behind this exercise, stating that it was crucial for his son to grasp the realities of life, especially the challenges faced by the less fortunate. He emphasized that such life skills can only be learned through experience, not through academic institutions.

Dravya Dholakia, now 27 years old, revealed that this family tradition began 12 years ago. After a memorable incident during a dinner in London, where they inadvertently incurred a hefty bill, the family decided to dedicate one month to experiencing the hardships of life and comprehending the value of money. Dravya's cousins also underwent similar internships, which eventually prepared them to lead companies employing 1,500 to 2,000 individuals.

Savji Dholakia, the founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., has established a renowned name in the diamond manufacturing and exporting industry. Originating from a humble background in the village of Dudhala, he migrated to Surat in search of employment opportunities. Despite being a Class IV dropout, his determination led him to secure a job and subsequently establish his own diamond cutting and polishing unit. From there, his success story began, and today, his company exports diamonds to over 50 countries worldwide.

Dravya Dholakia's experience in Kochi and the family's commitment to understanding the value of hard work and money exemplify their dedication to personal growth and empathy for others.

