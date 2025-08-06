Twitter
Meet woman, an Indian, who joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella on Fortune’s 100 most influential business leaders' list, she is...

Fortune’s annual list highlights individuals whose leadership extends beyond business performance to influence their industries and broader society.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

Dr Reshma Kewalramani, a Mumbai physician and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has earned a place on Fortune magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 most powerful figures in global business. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani are on the list. The top spot this year went to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, followed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Fortune’s annual list highlights individuals whose leadership extends beyond business performance to influence their industries and broader society. Ranked 62nd, Dr Kewalramani makes her debut on the second edition of the list and is notably the first woman to lead a major American biotechnology company. 

Dr Kewalramani moved to the United States when she was 11. She trained and practiced medicine at some of the country’s leading hospitals, including Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. After years in clinical medicine, she transitioned to the pharmaceutical industry, where she held prominent roles in research and development.

She joined Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2017, became its Chief Medical Officer in 2018, and took over as Chief Executive Officer in 2020, also serving on the company’s board of directors. Under her leadership, the Boston-based biotech firm has grown substantially and is now valued at around $110 billion.

Dr Kewalramani’s influence was especially evident this year when Vertex received USFDA approval for Journavx, a groundbreaking non-opioid pain treatment. This major achievement was highlighted by Fortune in its profile of her.

Other prominent Indian and Indian-origin leaders featured include Google CEO Sundar Pichai (6th), Mukesh Ambani (56th), YouTube CEO Neal Mohan (83rd) and Gautam Adani (96th).

