Meet Dr Ravi Pillai, richest Hindu in Dubai who runs multi-crore luxury hotel chain, net worth is...

Meet Dr Ravi Pillai, richest Hindu in Dubai who runs multi-crore luxury hotel chain

While Dubai and the United Arab Emirates have no shortage of billionaire businessmen, one of the wealthiest people in UAE is Dr Ravi Pillai, who is the richest Hindu man in Dubai and owns a luxury hotel chain that is spread across the world, primarily in the Middle East and India.

Ravi Pillai is also the richest man in Kerala and owns the Raviz Resorts hotel chain which has 5-star resorts all across Kerala. Dr Pillai also owns major shares in several other hotel chains such as the Leela Group and Welcome Hotels.

Ravi Pillai is one of the most powerful Hindu men in the Middle East and a self-made tycoon who rose to prominence with his company RP Group. However, it is an unknown fact that Pillai is the son of a farmer, and struggled with poverty when he was younger.

Dr Ravi Pillai was born in a small village in Kollam to a family of farmers but had high aspirations to make something of himself. He soon sought the education he required and built his fortune starting off from a chit fund company, later establishing the multi-billion dollar RP Group.

Starting out as a finance and construction company, the RP Group later expanded into hospitality and opened the high-end and luxury hotel chain Raviz Resorts and Hotels, which initially started its course in Kerala.

Ravi Pillai soon expanded the reach of his hotels beyond just his group and owns shares in major hotel chains such as Leela Hotels and Welcome Hotels. Apart from this, he also owns a multi-crore mall in Kerala called the RP Mall in Kollam.

Dr Ravi Pillai is considered to be the richest Hindu man in Dubai and has a total net worth of USD 3.2 billion, which comes out to Rs 26,364 crore. Further, his company RP Group and hotel business has a revenue of USD 7.8 billion (Rs 64,245 crore).

READ | Meet Deepak Perwani, Pakistan’s richest Hindu, a multi-millionaire, know his net worth, profession