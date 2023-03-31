Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Dr Praveer Sinha, IIT Delhi alumni CEO who leads Rs 60,000 crore Tata company, here's how much he earns

Veteran businessperson Praveer Sinha was re-appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Ratan Tata-led group subsidiary Tata Power this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Meet Dr Praveer Sinha, IIT Delhi alumni CEO who leads Rs 60,000 crore Tata company, here's how much he earns
Meet Dr Praveer Sinha, IIT alumni CEO who leads Rs 60,000 crore Tata company, here's how much he earns

 

Tata Power, with a market cap of around Rs 60,000 crore, has reasserted its confidence in the leadership ability of Praveer Singh. The veteran businessperson was re-appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Ratan Tata-led group subsidiary Tata Power this week. 

Sinha will helm the century-old power utility company for at least 4 more years with his appointment from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing. Sinha was kept in the leadership role on the basis of the “recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board, at its meeting held on March 30, 2023”.

Under Sinha’s leadership, Tata Power is “transforming itself from a century-old power utility company into a new-aged sustainable, technology-oriented and customer-centric green energy solutions company,” the company said.

Praveer Sinha was at the forefront of electricity reforms in North Delhi as CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd., impacting a population of around 60 lakh. Under his leadership, TPDDL was recognised as ‘Best Power Utility in Asia’ on multiple occasions. An expert of the power sector, he has played a key role in development of nearly 10,000 MW of Power Generation Projects across states like Jharkhand, Orissa, Karnataka and West Bengal and also Hydro Projects in Nepal and Bhutan apart from India. 

Praveer is deeply involved in CSR activities and has a “deep commitment to empower people”. This has led him to transform “the lives of nearly 30,000 people on an annual basis,” as per TPDDL website. These include child education programs, skill enhancement, innovative employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, and encouraging scientific farming practices. 

Praveer is an Electrical Engineer and holds a PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He also earned a Masters of Business Law degree from National Law School, Bengaluru. He is a visiting Research Associate at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA. As per Tata Power annual report 2021-22, Praveer Sinha was awarded a total compensation of over Rs 7 crore 92 lakh (Rs 7,92,96,184) in FY22. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot
Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony
Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result declared: MD Rumman Ashraf tops Matric result with 97.8%, full topper list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.