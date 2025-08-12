Meet man who disagreed with billionaire boss Anand Mahindra one month into the job, IIM alumnus, he is company's..., his salary is Rs...

What did Anand Mahindra do when he said no to a proposal put forward by the former? What happened at the subsequent board meeting?

Mahindra Group CEO and MD Dr Anish Shah recently recalled an early experience that helped him understand the company’s open culture. Speaking to news agency PTI, Shah shared that just a month after joining the Mahindra Group, he found himself saying “no” to a proposal put forward by his billionaire boss Anand Mahindra.

“I saw that, and said I wouldn’t do this. And here’s why — all the reasons why I wouldn’t,” Shah recalled. Mahindra invited him to present the same opinion in front of the board the next day. However, the board decided not to go ahead with the idea.

“This incident speaks volumes about the openness that Anand has always had in bringing in diverse views,” Shah said. “We need to get to the right answer for the company, and that means looking at all perspectives.” He added that he now sees a ‘no’ from a junior colleague not as dissent, but as “a valuable gift.”

Who is Dr Anish Shah?

Dr Anish Shah took over as MD and CEO of Mahindra Group in 2021 after Dr Pawan Goenka retired. Described by Anand Mahindra as “the right leader for the Mahindra Group,” Shah now oversees all businesses under the $19 billion (Rs 166,470 crore) conglomerate.

He joined Mahindra Group in 2014 as Group President – Strategy, after a successful stint as President and CEO of GE Capital India, where he was instrumental in turning around the company’s SBI Card joint venture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with major global institutions, including Bank of America, Bain & Company, and Citibank, where he began his professional journey.

What is Dr Anish Shah's family background and educational qualifications?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Shah hails from a family deeply connected to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad — his father was part of its first batch, and his mother one of just two women in the second batch. He followed in their footsteps, earning his management degree from IIM Ahmedabad after completing a commerce degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai. Shah also holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

What is Dr Anish Shah's salary?

According to Mahindra Group’s Annual Report 2021–22, Shah earned ₹11.89 crore in FY21–22, including the perquisite value of ESOPs exercised — a 26.35% increase from the previous year.