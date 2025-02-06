While Diva keeps a low profile in the media, her family’s influence in the diamond trade adds importance to her marriage with the Adani family.

Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of Jaimin Shah, a well-known diamond trader, is all set to marry Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. Their wedding will take place on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, and will be a simple, traditional affair. Diva and Jeet got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a private ceremony.

Diva comes from one of India’s most respected families. Her father, Jaimin Shah, is the co-owner of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., a well-known diamond company that was founded in 1976. The company, with bases in Surat and Mumbai, has played a huge role in the diamond industry. Thanks to the leadership of Jaimin Shah and the hard work of key team members like Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, and Yomesh Shah, the company has grown and become a big name in the global diamond market.

While Diva keeps a low profile in the media, her family’s influence in the diamond trade adds importance to her marriage with the Adani family. The union of Diva and Jeet brings together two powerful business families.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019. He leads Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs. Jeet studied at the University of Pennsylvania and has made significant contributions to the growth of the Adani Group.

For their wedding, the couple has decided to focus on giving back to society. Instead of spending on a grand celebration, they will help 500 newly married women with disabilities by providing Rs 10 lakh each through their initiative ‘Mangal Seva’.

The wedding will also feature contributions from designer Manish Malhotra and the Family of Disabled (FOD), who will create hand-painted wedding items. The couple’s wedding blends tradition, luxury, and social responsibility, making it a meaningful and special occasion.

