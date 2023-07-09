Meet Diplai Goenka, CEO of Rs 9,400 crore Indian company behind Wimbledon towels | File Photo

Christy, the brand that carries a long tradition of making special towels for the most prestigious tennis event, is owned by an Indian company. Welspun India, led by MD and CEO Dipali Goenka, owns the famous UK brand with over 170 years of history that supplies the Wimbledon towels.

As per Goenka, the Rs 9,400 crore market cap Welspun is looking at opportunities to leverage the Christy-Wimbledon association. She is looking to expand the brand internationally. The company has introduced new seasonal pink and fuchsia coloured towel this year in addition to the conventional classic green and purple towel.

Christy has been the official towel maker for Wimbledon since 1988. Dipali Goenka’s company bought Christy in a deal of over Rs 100 crore in 2006. Goenka is proud that “the towels are made in India for the world and for Wimbledon”, she told PTI. Sales from Wimbledon towels are seasonal. From 1.1 lakh pieces in 2022, Goenka plans to sell more than 2 lakh pieces this time. She plans to expand the brand to the US.

CEO Dipali Goenka is one of the foremost woman business leaders of India. She is a Harvard alumna. She runs the textile giant with her husband BK Goenka, who is the Chairman of the company. As per Forbes, he commands a net worth of over Rs 14,000 crore ($1.7 billion).